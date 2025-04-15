Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury would be crazy to rush into takeover decision

Mike Harris is someone I've been involved against in my time at Bala Town as chairman of TNS and he has made it public with his bids.

Off the back of that, the club have got a decision to make but it's something you want to really take your time over. There's no doubt that Mike is a good businessman but I am adamant there will be more offers on the table for Shrewsbury to mull over to think what is best to move this football club forward.

They'd be crazy to rush into a decision because there's a little bit of public pressure by the bid being made public. I think doing a due diligence is really important, as a Shrewsbury fan you just want the right thing for the club, you want the right people in charge.

That may well be Mike Harris but I'm sure there will be other parties interested as well. The chairman will need to think long and hard over the next few weeks.

Shrewsbury live to fight another day. The point they got at Lincoln coupled with other results around them means they're not mathematically down yet although it would take some miracle for them to claw their way out.