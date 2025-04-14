Shrewsbury Town spend lowest amount on agent fees in League One

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to new figures released by the FA, Shrewsbury paid out just £76,161 in agent fees between February 2, 2024, and February 3, 2025.

In contrast, Wrexham, backed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, forked out a staggering sum of £784,525.

Only Huddersfield Town spent more, as they splurged out an eye-watering figure of £1,160,403 in fees, with a total of £7,582,927 paid to agents across all 24 clubs in the division.

Shrewsbury have paid the lowest amount on fees in the third-tier for the second successive year after paying out just £79,173 between 2023 and 2024.