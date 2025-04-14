Shrewsbury Town spend lowest amount on agent fees in League One
Shrewsbury Town spent the lowest amount on agent fees in League One with their expenditure less than a tenth of big spending rivals Wrexham.
According to new figures released by the FA, Shrewsbury paid out just £76,161 in agent fees between February 2, 2024, and February 3, 2025.
In contrast, Wrexham, backed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, forked out a staggering sum of £784,525.
Only Huddersfield Town spent more, as they splurged out an eye-watering figure of £1,160,403 in fees, with a total of £7,582,927 paid to agents across all 24 clubs in the division.
Shrewsbury have paid the lowest amount on fees in the third-tier for the second successive year after paying out just £79,173 between 2023 and 2024.