Shrewsbury Town analysis: Salop cling to League One status by the barest of margins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The trip to Lincoln always looked like the day in the diary Salop would have their fate sealed - but fans can take some solace in the fact they have taken it a game further.

They are now 12 points from safety with just 12 available to play for.

It was an eventful day for Shrewsbury on and off the field. As fans were making their way to Lincoln they would have seen The New Saints chairman Mike Harris take to social media to reveal he had put in a £5 million bid for the club - with a further £4 million promised in investment.

The Shropshire Star understands there are numerous interested parties keen on securing a deal for the club and talks have progressed well since an American businessman withdrew his bid a few weeks ago.

It seems highly unlikely Salop chairman Roland Wycherley will entertain that offer - it is understood the club is valued much higher than that.

One would expect this is not the last we will hear from Harris.

Shrews have other things they need to try and iron out.

What do they do about Michael Appleton? Discussions about his future will take place next week as the Shrews head coach is hopeful they can come to a decision to provide clarity for supporters heading into next season.

The impression Appleton gives off during his media interviews is that he would like to say, and from the way he talks he gives off the impression he will be in the dugout next season.

But until there is an announcement from the club - it is business as usual.

The football has almost been a side note in the last few weeks, with most of the attention being focused on what is happening with a takeover or who will be in charge of the team next season.

That is partly due to the fact relegation has been on the cards for so long, and Shrews have effectively been playing dead rubbers since former boss Gareth Ainsworth's last game against Burton.

Attention would have turned to the future at the weekend had relegation to the fourth tier been confirmed on Saturday - but in fairness to Shrewsbury, they produced a solid display as Appleton returned to one of his former clubs.

The new head coach has been determined to bring some identity to Shrewsbury since his arrival, and once more you could see signs of gradual improvement - Appleton almost thanked the players for their buy-in during his post-match interview.

It did not start in a positive fashion though, Town were behind inside four minutes when former midfielder Tom Bayliss, who was released at the end of last season, gave the Imps the lead.

He got past Dom Gape too easily, and when he was not closed down, he bent the ball into the far corner beyond the helpless Jamal Blackman.

It was a tough opening 15 minutes for Appleton’s men, but they did settle, and John Marquis could have equalised when his shot, after good work from George Lloyd, was straight at George Wickens in the Lincoln goal.

The equaliser did come when Marquis kept a Shrews attack alive. The ball dropped to Aaron Pierre, on his 150th appearance, and his deflected effort crept into the corner.

Both sides had chances to get the game’s next goal - Reeco Hacket and Conor McGrandles going close for the hosts.

While George Nurse and Taylor Perry were inches away from seeing efforts find the back of the net for Salop.

It was a much quieter affair after the break. Town tried to go forward, but they often saw moves breakdown in the final third.

The home side did not really look like scoring either, as both teams cancelled each other out.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Lincoln missed a sitter when Ben House crossed it for centre-back Lewis Montsma - he was yards out, but somehow he managed to lift the ball over the bar.

Appleton threw on Mal Benning and David Wheeler as the half wore on as Shrews began to retreat deeper and deeper.

Toto Nsiala and Callum Stewart were introduced in the final stages as Salop left the LNER with a well-deserved point.

Alex Giiliead has been one of the high points of Appleton's time in charge so far - in fact he probably will be in line for player of the season.

Considering when he first returned to Shrewsbury he was played on the right wing by Paul Hurst, and he came in for some criticism, but since he has featured consistently in the middle of the park he has been quite impressive.

He will certainly be a player Shrews will be keen to keep hold of as they approach their fourth-tier campaign next year.