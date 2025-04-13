Shrewsbury Town player ratings after point at Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamal Blackman

Nothing Blackman could do with the opening goal of the game, and he was fairly quiet other than that. Claimed a few important crosses to take the pressure off.

Quiet: 6

Luca Hoole

Fiercely competitive on the right side, and he did a good job up against the tricky Joe Gardner. Salop kept Lincoln quiet on the whole.

Steady: 6

Morgan Feeney

Decent showing from the former Carlisle man who competed well up against the Lincoln forward line.

Good: 7

Aaron Pierre

Celebrated his 150th appearance for Shrewsbury with a goal, but he was also good from a defensive point of view as well.

Bright: 7

Josh Feeney

He had the physical James Collins to deal with, and the Aston Villa loanee often stepped out to make vital interceptions when needed.

Good: 7

George Nurse

He has real quality, and you saw that on occasions when he got into crossing positions. Shrewsbury just could not get on the end of his delivery.

Dangerous: 7

Alex Gilliead

He has been good in recent weeks, and he picked up where he left off at the LNER Stadium - plenty of good forward runs getting his side up the pitch.

Consistent: 7

Dominic Gape

Would be a touch disappointed with how easily Tom Bayliss got past him for the Lincoln opener, recovered well though, and played some nice passes.

OK: 6

Taylor Perry

Had arguably Town’s best chance of the game when he was played in by George Lloyd. He was full of energy in the first half and showed glimpses of quality on the ball.

Tidy: 7

John Marquis

He dropped deep on a number of occasions in the first half and linked play well. Very little to feed off in the second period though.

Useful: 7

George Lloyd

No shortage of effort from Lloyd, but the ball wouldn’t really stick with him over the course of 90 minutes.

Quiet: 6

Substitutes: Mal Benning 6 (Nurse 75), David Wheeler 6 (Perry 75), Toto Nsiala (Hoole 90), Callum Stewart (Lloyd 90)

Not used: Young, Dinanga.