'Clarity' - Michael Appleton reveals aim for Shrewsbury contract discussions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Salop boss was appointed as Gareth Ainsworth's successor after their former head coach walked out on them at the end of March.

Appleton was put in charge of the side until the end of the season, and with that now fast approaching he revealed last week that he will sit down for discussions with the Salop board this week over his future.

The former Oxford and Portsmouth boss has made no secret of his desire to be in the dugout at the start of next season, and he believes these discussions will help to deliver some answers.

"We're going to chat, obviously, this week and see where it goes," he said. "But what it will do, obviously, is bring clarity. And that's the one thing that I suppose everybody wants, isn't it? Clarity.