Wolves v Tottenham preview: Vitor Pereira urges his side not to relax

The 56-year-old has transformed his side since he took over from Gary O’Neil in December.

They have not lost in the Premier League since the 2-1 home defeat to Fulham in February, and they are searching for their fourth successive league victory.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs will be the visitors this time out, and anything is possible against a side who have won just one of their last five league matches.

Tottenham were in action on Thursday evening, with Pereira admitting he watched their Europa League clash against Frankfurt, it ended 1-1, and the Wolves boss believed Spurs looked 'strong'.

He expects this to be the case even if Postecoglou decides to make changes when the teams meet at Molineux tomorrow - Spurs have the return fixture in Germany on the horizon with pressure on their boss to deliver a trophy.

With Wolves being in such a good vein of form, Pereira says it is his job to ensure Wolves do not slip up.