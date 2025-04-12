Steve Bull: Why change a winning Wolves team?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matheus Cunha is a world class player who is very talented, very skilful and scores goals.

But why change something that isn't broken? Leave it as it is. Consistency with the team has provided us with results in the last four games.

Personally, I would have him on the bench on his return from suspension and keep him ready to go if we need him during the game.

This game against Spurs could be the nail in the coffin for the bottom three. If we win it's all over.

I know it's not mathematically done yet, but we do look safe and the sooner we can make it official, the better.

It's going to be a tough game because Ange Postecoglou is getting a lot of stick at the moment from the fans and he'll be desperate to win this game and disrupt our little party.