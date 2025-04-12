Michael Appleton pleased with Shrewsbury reaction to early set-back

Salop had a tough opening 15 minutes at the LNER Stadium, as former midfielder Tom Bayliss put the Imps ahead inside four minutes.

Town really struggled to cope with Lincoln in the opening exchanges of the match, but they soon settled, and then Aaron Pierre, on his 150th appearance, netted an equaliser.

Appleton's side went on to get a well-deserved point, which the head coach was pleased about.

"I don't think we started well," Appleton reflected. "And not just because of the goal, just in terms of the tempo. We weren't aggressive. We didn't get up to people quickly enough in the first five or ten minutes.

"But I thought, after that period, I thought we did really well, and we were patient.

"We played some good football. We obviously got the reward for the goal, but we could have had a couple more big opportunities.

"So really happy with the first half. I thought the way the second half started, I was delighted. I think it was just around that hour mark.

"We lost a little bit of steam, and the game went a little bit flat for both teams. Look, the reality is I've played a lot of players in the five games, a lot of the same players - I have had to if I am being brutally honest.

"I think we need certain players in the team at the minute just to give us an opportunity and a fighting chance. And then obviously towards the end of the game, try and bring a couple of fresh legs on to see it out."

As the game went into the final stages, Shrewsbury were limited with the options the head coach had to bring off the bench.

Appleton was only able to name six substitutes on the bench.

Funso Ojo missed out on the clash because of a shoulder injury, and Jordan Shipley travelled with the squad on Friday night - but had to leave the group because he had a 'family issue' to deal with.

"We did have seven," Appleton said when asked about the subs. "I don't want to go into it too much, but Ships has got a bit of a family issue at the minute, so he had to leave on Friday night.

"When I get more information, I'll obviously give that to you, but we had to let him go home last night.

"It was important to be with his family, and hopefully, everything will be fine.

"But when I know more, I'll obviously let you know more."

Shrewsbury managed to avoid relegation for another week with a 1-1 draw. They went into the clash needing to better Bristol Rovers' result.

With Gas losing 2-1 at home to Exeter, it means Salop are hanging on by a thread - it is just goal difference keeping them up at this stage.

Shrewsbury are next in action when they welcome Wigan to the Croud Meadow on Friday for the start of the Easter weekend fixtures.