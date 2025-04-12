Lincoln 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Salop headed into the clash needing to better Bristol Rovers' result to ensure they were not relegated at the LNER Stadium.

And with Salop getting a battling 1-1 draw, and Rovers losing 2-1 at home to Exeter, it meant Town survived another week without being mathematically relegated to League Two.

They now trail by 12 points, with only 12 left to play for - it is only goal difference keeping them up.

Report

Appleton made one change to the side that lost 3-1 to Reading in midweek. Funso Ojo missed out with a shoulder injury - he was replaced by Dominic Gape.

Town were behind inside four minutes when former midfielder Tom Bayliss, who was released at the end of last season, gave the Imps the lead.

He got past Gape too easily, and when he was not closed down, he bent the ball into the far corner beyond the helpless Jamal Blackman.

It was a tough opening 15 minutes for Appleton’s men, but they did settle, and John Marquis could have equalised when his shot, after good work from George Lloyd, was straight at George Wickens in the Lincoln goal.

The equaliser did come when Marquis kept a Shrews attack alive. The ball dropped to Aaron Pierre, on his 150th appearance, and his deflected effort crept into the corner.

Both sides had chances to get the game’s next goal - Reeco Hacket and Conor McGrandles going close for the hosts.

While George Nurse and Taylor Perry were inches away from seeing efforts find the back of the net for Salop.

Second half

It was a much quieter affair after the break. Town tried to go forward, but they often saw moves breakdown in the final third.

The home side did not really look like scoring either, as both teams cancelled each other out.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Lincoln missed a sitter when Ben House crossed it for centre-back Lewis Montsma - he was yards out, but somehow he managed to lift the ball over the bar.

Appleton threw on Mal Benning and David Wheeler as the half wore on as Shrews began to retreat deeper and deeper.

Toto Nsiala and Callum Stewart were introduced in the final stages as Salop left the LNER with a well-deserved point.

Teams:

Lincoln: Wickens, Darikwa, Montsma (Hamer 79), Jackson, Hackett, Bayliss, Ring (House 61), McGrandles (Erhahon 67), Roughan, Collins (Draper 80), Gardner (Okoro 67).

Subs: Jeacock, Hamilton.

Shrewsbury: Blackman, Hoole (Nsiala 90), M Feeney, Pierre, J Feeney, Nurse (Benning 77), Gilliead, Gape, Perry (Wheeler 77), Marquis, Lloyd (Stewart 90).

Subs: Young, Dinanga.