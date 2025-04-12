Golf round-up: Family affair at the top of Ludlow Golf Club

New men's and ladies captain are married couple Kevin and Sally Humphries, while they will be presided over by new president Janet Roberts - the second female president in the club's 136-year-old history, and Sally's mother.

Roberts - who started playing at Royal Porthcawl and is a former lady captain of Knighton - has been at Ludlow since 2001. She has twice been captain, in 2015 and 2022.

Sally was therefore born into a golfing family and became a junior member at Royal Porthcawl in 1981, later joining Knighton in the 1990s and then Ludlow in 2009 as a social member - before progressing to full membership in 2021.

She said: "I absolutely love playing with my fellow lady members and thoroughly enjoy our Tuesday Ladies’ Day."

Kevin grew up in Birmingham and was a member at The Belfry GC before moving to Wales in 1999 for his job with the NHS, meeting Sally in the same year. He also went on to join Ludlow in 2009 and said: “Great course, great members, and a pleasure to be a part of the club."

Llanymynech drive-in

Llanymynech vice-captain Andrew Williams, ladies vice-captain Sian Whiteoak, ladies captain Ceri Broughall and captain Colin Jones

Llanymynech's new captains have driven in ahead of the new season.

Junior captains Amaya Taaffe and Noah Vaughan were joined by seniors captain Steve O'Donnell and his vice Charlie Jones.

Ladies captain Ceri Broughall will be assisted by Sian Whiteoak, while Andrew WIlliams is the vice-captain to skipper Colin Jones.

Junior Spring Cup

Charles Lewis Team Shield winners Wrekin: Alfie Daniels, Jack Dirkin and Harry Slater (right) with S&H president-elect Greg Hopkins

Another new name will be engraved on the Shropshire & Herefordshire Junior Spring Cup this year as Welsh Boys international and S&H Boys stalwart Isaac Jones (Oswestry) took the trophy at Ludlow.

Jones from Oswestry GC kept his nerve this year after losing a play-off in 2024 to claim the first major competition of the year as he came to the fore after being a shot behind in the morning session.

Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) came second, with Harry Slater (Wrekin) in third. Brodie Miller (Telford) enjoyed an excellent afternoon round to rise to fourth.

The Charles Lewis Team Shield was won by Wrekin for a second successive year with Slater, Dirkin and Alfie Daniels leaving them well clear of Telford.

Hargrove Trophy and Plate

Shropshire & Herefordshire president Nigel Chesters presents the Hargrove Trophy to Shifnal B

Shifnal's B team have won the Shropshire & Herefordshire winter Hargrove Trophy.

They overcame Ludlow 4-2 on aggregate - winning both legs 2-1.

And in the final of the Hargrove Plate, it was Oswestry who took the honours by three holes after each leg was shared 2-1.