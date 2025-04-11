Vitor Pereira reveals Matheus Cunha response after Wolves selection admission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cunha has not been available to the head coach since he picked up a red card in the FA Cup clash against Bournemouth at the start of March.

During his time on the sidelines, Wolves have been in scintillating form, going unbeaten, and winning three consecutive Premier League matches.

And now Cunha has returned from his suspension the question has been will the 25-year-old immediately regain his place in the team when they take on Tottenham on Sunday.

The answer is no, and Pereira says the Brazilian international is fully focused on adding quality when he is called upon.

"Of course, he understands," Pereira said. "He is committed to helping because he will have a chance to go and add his quality to the team.

"We won the last three games playing consistently, tactically and mentally.

“What is fair? Fair is to keep going with the same team. This is my opinion and this is football. This is commitment, and this is leadership.

“Matheus will come to help us. He understands because I have had a conversation with him, but I will play with the same team.”

Pereira says being a football manager is about leading from the front, and he believes there is no argument to change things up as they welcome Spurs.

"Football is about leadership," he continued. "And I don't have the argument to change.

"As the team that won the last three games playing defensively and offensively with spirit.

"With passion, with intensity and doing it consistently - I don't have arguments.”

Wolves' recent run does not mean they are mathematically safe from relegation out of the Premier League, but they are as good as, with there being a 12-point gap between themselves and Ipswich with seven games left to play.

When Wolves have won games this campaign Cunha has often been the scorer or the provider with his 13 goals and four assists, so in his absence, you could not be blamed for wondering where the goals would come from.

But Pereira disagrees, and he always had the belief his side had the quality to get results without their talisman.

He said: "I was very very confident that we would win the games because we are a team. We have good players, and I believe we can play at a better level in the future."

After the clash against Ange Postecoglou's men, Wolves will make the trip to Old Trafford seven days later.