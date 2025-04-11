Michael Appleton opens up on battle with testicular cancer

The 49-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in 2021 during his time with the Imps - and he had to go under the knife to have a tumour removed.

Appleton took charge of 143 games at the LNER Stadium and guided his side to Wembley where they lost 2-1 to Blackpool in the play-off final.

But during that time the now Shrews head coach was dealing with a hidden health battle, something he spoke about in-depth before his return to the LNER Stadium with his new club this weekend.

"It was a situation where I had a bit of an issue," he said. "I could feel pain. Went to your GP, as you do. Spoke to the club doctor, as you do.

"After getting scanned, very, very quickly, they were keen to do something about it, because they didn't like what they were seeing.

"I got diagnosed with testicular cancer in May because I had the operation just after the final.

"I was very lucky. Very lucky we got it quick and we got it dealt with.

After having his surgery Appleton said in hindsight he should have taken more time to recover properly.

"But the thing I probably did and I shouldn't have done was go back too quickly," he continued.

"I was supposed to have a couple of months off, at least six to eight weeks off, but I think I was back to work about ten days later.

" I couldn't do much because I was sore and I couldn't walk properly, but I just needed to be around, I just wanted to be around it. So, it was a difficult period.

"It was roundabout time where we had a young child as well and stuff like that, so there was a lot of, as you imagine, a lot of emotions running high."

Appleton is used to dealing with set-backs. As a player he was forced to retire in his early 20s after suffering a knee problem - he underwent several surgeries to try and correct the issue, but he called it a day after seeking medical advice.

And he believes it is moments like these that allow you to put things into context.

He said: "I think it was one of them where it does put a lot of things into perspective. Ironically and weirdly, and I don't know, I can't speak for other people in these situations, but I was all right.

"I get it now. In those types of situations, it's always, I'm guessing anyway, it's always worse for people who you either love, like, or are around rather than actually you.

"I found it quite easy to compartmentalise it and deal with it, maybe because I was busy and was doing stuff.

"I didn't really think about it too much. It was just like, well, it is what it is, I've got to deal with it, I've got a wife, and kids that need me around."