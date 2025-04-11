Lincoln v Shrewsbury preview: Relegation beckons for Salop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The reality is everyone connected with Salop has been aware the drop into the fourth tier of English football has been a formality for a while.

But this weekend, their fate would officially be sealed if they do not better Bristol Rovers' result - they are the side in 20th place in the League One table.

The Gas, who are in rotten form themselves having lost their last five games on the spin, have a 13-point buffer on Shrewsbury.

After the game at LNER Stadium, a ground where Salop have struggled in recent years - losing on their last two visits, there will only be 12 points left to play for.

And even though everyone knows they have been down for some time, the official confirmation will put everyone out of their misery.