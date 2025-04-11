Liam Keen comment: Wolves' most improved players under Vitor Pereira

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The head coach took over a team struggling in 19th and seemingly destined to go down.

A successful January transfer window also played a big role - and Emmanuel Agbadou's acquisition was particularly important - but Pereira has also done an excellent job at improving players that were already in the squad when he arrived.

Matt Doherty

Every team needs a consistent performer and experienced defender Doherty has been just that.

Under Gary O'Neil, the Irishman was a squad player who made the occasional appearance and was more likely to be used off the bench.

Since Pereira took charge, Doherty has been a constant figure on the right of the back three and the 33-year-old has found a new lease of life.

Once a marauding wing-back, Doherty is now an impressive defensive stalwart, who still has licence to overlap when Wolves are in control.

He has had poorer games, but his consistent standard has been crucial for Wolves to get through this vital period in the relegation battle.

Doherty may not get all the headlines, but his contribution has been invaluable. A team is nothing without experienced and consistent performers, who are also good characters in the dressing room.