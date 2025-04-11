Experience not giving AFC Telford an advantage in the promotion race

Nine members of the current Telford squad featured in the 1-0 defeat to Leamington in last season's Southern Central Premier play-off final, while new signings Jimmy Armson and Jordan Cranston arrived at the SEAH Stadium with lots of experience.

However, the Telford boss explained why he does not expect that to play much of a part in deciding who wins the title.

“It’s a new season and there’s a lot of new personnel across all the teams,” Wilkin said. “Nothing’s ever the same really is it, and there’ll be players who’ve joined clubs with more or less experience, so you just don’t know.”

He continued: “Hopefully our players that were here last season did take something from their experiences, but whether that gives you any more or less of an edge I’m not sure.

“What I do know is that when you learn from experiences you have to make sure you’re bringing your A-game to the table, and all of those cliches again that allow good things to happen.

“I certainly don’t think it gives us any advantage, and you can’t say it does one way or the other really, it’s all conjecture.

“Some players it might do, some players it might not, but it all comes down to how people respond on any given day.

“I’m very pleased (with how the squad are dealing with the title race), both the new players and the ones we had last season.

“We’ve been on a pretty reasonable run recently and we need to make sure we sustain that for the rest of the season.”