Aaron Rai's Masters debut 'beyond expectations' as Wolverhampton star in early mix

Rai has long been making a name for himself on the PGA Tour - and took to the tee for his first Masters on Thursday.

He briefly reached four under par during his first round, making gains at hole seven and eight.

However, three drop shots in as many holes followed at Amen Corner.

But he bounced back with birdies at the 15th and 17th to finish the day tied for seventh at two under par.

The two time winner on the DP World Tour was pleased, but trying not to get too far ahead of himself.

He said: “Really good start overall.

“Without playing this course under competitive conditions before, it's very difficult to figure out how the course is going to play in the flow of it.

“We did a nice amount of practice at the start of the week in February, but I really didn't know how the course was going to play just with that lack of experience. Yeah, very, very pleased with how it went overall today.

“Definitely beyond expectations. Played really nicely. Holed a couple of nice putts for birdie and a couple of nice putts to keep the round going early on.

“I tried not to get too far ahead of myself, but I knew there were some difficult holes coming up, especially around the midsection of this round, around 12 and 13.

“Tried to stay as present as possible, and the course definitely called me out on that middle section today.

“Yeah, great start and great first round overall.”