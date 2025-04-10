Where does Vitor Pereira rank compared to Ruben Amorim, David Moyes, Graham Potter and other 'in season' managers?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Six clubs - Wolves, Manchester United, Everton, Leicester City, West Ham United and Southampton have all made managerial changes during the current season.

But where does Vitor Pereira rank compared to Ruben Amorim, David Moyes, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Graham Potter and Ivan Juric?

Last weekend's 2-1 win at Ipswich was Wolves' third consecutive victory in the Premier League, their first time since December 2023.

The victory all but secured Wolves' Premier League status for another season with Pereira's side opening up a 12 point gap between themselves and the 18th-placed Ipswich with just seven games to go.

And when taking a deeper dive into the stats, Pereira's Premier League impact surpasses any other 'in season' manager to date.

Wolves record under Pereira's 15 games in charge has seen seven wins, two draws and six defeats providing 23 points at a record of 1.53 points-per-game.

The 56-year-old signed an 18-month deal at Molineux, but must now be in a great position to extend his stay at the club as he tops the current managerial table.

David Moyes is currently in second spot averaging 1.5pts per game since taking over at Everton with Manchester United's Ruben Amorim third taking 23 points from his 20 games in charge at 1.15 points per game.

Graham Potter was seen by many Wolves fans as the dream appointment, but only ranks fourth on this list with 1.09pts per game from his 11 in charge.

Leicester's Ruud van Nistelrooy averages a paltry 0.55pts per game from the 20 games he's been at the helm, while the now departed Ivan Juric could only manage 0.28ppg from his 14 matches as Saints boss.

Full Table

Vitor Pereira P15 W7 D2 L6 Pts 23 - 1.53pts per game

David Moyes P12 W4 D6 L2 Pts 20 - 1.5pts per game

Ruben Amorim P20 W6 D5 L9 Pts 23 - 1.15pts per game

Graham Potter P11 W3 D3 L5 Pts 12 - 1.09pts per game

Ruud van Nistelrooy P20 W3 D2 L15 Pts 11 - 0.55pts per game

Ivan Juric P14 W1 D1 L12 Pts 4 - 0.28pts per game