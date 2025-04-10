"This is proof that the club trusts him" - Wolves defender backed for starring role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Colombian lasted just five games this season before injuring his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Villa in September.

He is now back on the grass but is not expected to play this season.

Despite that, the club handed the 23-year-old a new five-year contract last week and Pereira is eagerly anticipating what the centre-back can offer the squad in 2025/26.

"This is proof that the club trusts him," Pereira said of Mosquera's new contract.

"Before I came I analysed the squad and he was a player that pleased me a lot.

"He has the qualities I like to see in a centre-back.

"He's another player that smiles every time and when I speak about smiling, it's not the smile, it's the energy.