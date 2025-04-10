Michael Appleton pleased with Shrewsbury player's performance
Michael Appleton was pleased with George Nurse's contribution in Shrewsbury Town's clash with Reading - with his delivery being a big factor in his selection.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 25-year-old is playing his first season of football since back-to-back ACL injuries over the past two years.
Nurse's appearances this campaign have been limited with most bosses choosing to play him on the left side of a back three.
But Michael Appleton gave the former Bristol City man the nod at left wing-back in the 3-1 defeat to Reading on Tuesday evening.