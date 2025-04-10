Lincoln v Shrewsbury predicted XI: Should Callum Stewart get a go?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop head coach Michael Appleton will be doing everything in his power to delay that for another week and get his first win as Town head coach.

After a 3-1 loss to Reading on Tuesday night, Appleton will consider changes to his Shrews team as he comes up against one of his former sides.

Town produced the best display of his four-game tenure so far at the Croud Meadow in midweek - Ollie Westbury predicts what he will do with his team.