Bowls round-up: Juniors try out for county selection

The County Junior Trials take place at Old Shrewsbury from 10am while it’s the same start time for the Premier League’s Mike Hinton Pairs not too far away at Bayston Hill.

Shropshire’s under-18 selectors are already planning for their British Junior County Championship season opener against Wales on Sunday, May 11, and are anxious to see what talent they have to pick from.

Hopes for a big turnout have been boosted by the launch of a new team packed with youngsters at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club and, although juniors can turn up on the day at the trials, they are asked to contact Mike Potter by email (potter.mike21@outlook.com) if they know they are definitely attending.

Entries will also be taken on the day for the Premier Pairs at £12 or bowlers can book with Martin Gaut on 07964 294466.

“Dress code rules apply and players registered with a Premier League club or with Shifnal, Prince of Wales Hotel and Woore can enter,” stressed Gaut.

Beryl remembered

One of the most popular ladies in Shropshire bowls is to be remembered in fitting style.

The funeral of Beryl Taylor, a stalwart of Shifnal Bowling Club and well known on the county scene, took place on Monday.

And the new open competition on the launchpad for this summer at the home of the reigning Mid Shropshire League champions is to named in her honour.

Nathan Lacey, promoter of the 64-space Shifnal Open, said: “There has been a change of name for the competition from the Shifnal Open to the Beryl Taylor Memorial.

“Anyone who plays bowls around Shropshire or is involved in Shropshire bowls will know of Beryl and how much she did for bowls in the area.

“So we thought it only fitting that my comp was run in memory of her.”

Lacey has vacancies on all qualifying nights in Saturdays in June (6.30pm) with the finals night on July 5. Entry costs £20 and there will be a £400 first prize with a full house, book with him on 07826 002295.

Open competitions

The wraps are off two more open bowls competitions being run by Shropshire affiliated clubs, adding to a 2025 bonanza.

Bishop’s Castle will hold their Roly Edwards Doubles on Sunday, August 10 (10am start), with 16 places available at £15 each to play for a £100 top prize, bookings to Wayne Pugh on 07794-152787.

Well before that, the Open Doubles at Chirk is on Easter Monday, April 21, with promoter Meurig Davies (07941-919649) reporting spaces available at £20 per pair.

And there’s still time to enter the Burway Open and Dennis Lewis Open at the Bayley – now a Champion of Champions qualifier – both later this month.

Bowls diary

£1,560 Burway Open – one-dayer on Saturday, April 19 with 64 places at £20. Qualifying at 10.30am and 2.30pm using both greens, winner to get £500 with a full entry, names to Jesse James (07791 244272).

£2,280 Dennis Lewis Open at Sir John Bayley – all on Saturday, April 27, from 10am with 64 entries using both greens. Last 16 on bottom green to play for £400 first prize, promoter Rob Burroughs (07901 229623).

Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer for 32 entries on Saturday, May 24, with £250 first prize. Book with Sarah Glenholmes on 07792 428685.

Bandit Bowls thanks

The man who has revolutionised winter bowling in and around Shropshire is already looking forward to the next campaign.

But Jamie Brookes, the brains behind the Bandit Bowls bandwagon, has also taken the time to reflect on 2024-2025 winter series that ended with Ed Proudlove winning the main title.

He thanked the team who had supported him and said: “After having an abnormal weather-affected winter, which caused numerous cancellations, we managed to have all four separate finals competitions run over three pleasant early spring days.

"I would like to thank all 234 individual bowlers who have entered over the 40 separate days and also all of the different venues who have hosted.

"Thinking forward, venues this season have made healthy average nett profits on both Saturdays (about £200) and Sundays (£450) – so if clubs are interested for the 2025-2026 winter season they should please contact me.

“To all who took part, please enjoy your summer bowling and I look forward to seeing you for the 2025-2026 Bandit winter series.”