Wolves legend Phil Parkes in hospital

The former goalkeeper, 77, made close to 400 appearances for Wolves, including a record 127 in a row, and helped them reach their only European final in the 1972 Uefa Cup.

Wolves Former Players Association, of which Parkes is a committee member, posted on X: "Sending our very best wishes to Wolves legendary goalkeeper and FPA committee member Phil Parkes, currently in hospital having undergone surgery following an accident last week.

"We are in close touch with Lofty and his family and wish him well for a speedy recovery."