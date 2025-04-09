Shrewsbury Town player ratings after improved display against Reading
Shrewsbury lost again on Tuesday night at home to Reading this time - here are the player ratings after the 26th defeat of the season.
Jamal Blackman
The keeper will not want to see the first goal back in a hurry after he was beaten far too easily. The third was not pretty either.
Costly: 4
Luca Hoole
It was a really bright 67 minutes for the Shrewsbury wing-back who was recalled to the Town team. He got forward and offered a threat in the final third.
Threat: 7
Morgan Feeney
The defender did OK in the match but could not stop Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan for the second goal. He got past the Shrews defence far too easily.
Tough moment: 6
Josh Feeney
He sprayed the ball around nicely in the first half, and he certainly fits the ball-playing centre-back mould. He did OK on another tough night.