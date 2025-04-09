Shrewsbury Town player ratings after improved display against Reading

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamal Blackman

The keeper will not want to see the first goal back in a hurry after he was beaten far too easily. The third was not pretty either.

Costly: 4

Luca Hoole

It was a really bright 67 minutes for the Shrewsbury wing-back who was recalled to the Town team. He got forward and offered a threat in the final third.

Threat: 7

Morgan Feeney

The defender did OK in the match but could not stop Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan for the second goal. He got past the Shrews defence far too easily.

Tough moment: 6

Josh Feeney

He sprayed the ball around nicely in the first half, and he certainly fits the ball-playing centre-back mould. He did OK on another tough night.