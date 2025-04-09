Shrewsbury Town debrief: Entertainment, promising performances, empty stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

If you looked at the score at full-time and saw it was 3-1 you could not be blamed for thinking - well, what’s new there?

But actually, the result does not tell the full story. This was the best performance Shrewsbury have put in as a team in a long time - you might have to go back to the reverse fixture at Reading, which finished 1-1, to see Salop play the way they did in Shropshire.

There has been little for Shrewsbury fans to cheer all season, and 13 of their 26 League One defeats have come on home turf this campaign - here are the talking points.

Entertaining game

Michael Appleton is still searching for his first three points as Town head coach since his appointment.

With relegation as much as confirmed there is little to play for, but there are early signs of the identity he wants to give the team, with Shrewsbury evolving with each passing game.