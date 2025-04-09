Outlook remains same for Unai Emery despite Aston Villa's first leg PSG Champions League deficit

Nuno Mendes’ strike in the second minute of stoppage time condemned Emery’s men to a 3-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes and left them with a mountain to climb in next week’s return leg.

But Emery, who said he expected his team to be returning to Birmingham with a deficit, disputed its importance in the overall tie.

He said: "It was more or less the expectation I had before the match - 2-1 or 3-1.

“We will play at home next week and it will be a huge challenge for us, but we will feel strong at home with our supporters at Villa Park.

"Today, we needed to be disciplined in defence and even when we were losing 2-1, we had three approaches in their box. More or less, we are right in our momentum to be close to a result.

“The last goal we conceded, we have to accept it. Our mind doesn't change a lot - we have to win at home and by more than one goal.”

PSG dominated the 90 minutes but it was Villa who snatched the lead when Morgan Rogers converted Youri Tielemans’ cross.

But Desire Doue quickly levelled for the home side, who took the lead early in the second half through Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Villa held out well before Mendes struck right at the death but Emery said: “It’s not changing a lot. At 2-1 we were thinking for the next match playing to win.

“At 3-1 it’s still the same, we need to win the next match not just by one goal but two.

“I’m very proud of the players and how we are developing and doing with our increasing demands and playing against PSG.

“We compete fantastic and we were close to get a good result. At the end with this goal it’s more or less the same.

“I believe Villa Park is our home, hopefully we can be stronger, get the duels better than today and have our moment more than today.

“They’re still favourite and they showed their qualities. We needed to be covering their wingers and we did, the result is not the best or the worst. There are still 90 minutes to play in the second leg and we’re ready in case we have to go to extra time.”