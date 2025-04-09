Michael Appleton discusses game time for Shrewsbury Town's youngsters

The Salop head coach was only appointed two weeks ago after former boss Gareth Ainsworth walked out on Town to join League Two strugglers Gillingham.

Town's new boss has a reputation for being an excellent coach and has been known for developing players during his coaching career - something he has already talked about in his press conferences since he arrived in Shropshire.

Shrews have several young players from their youth system training with the first team right now with relegation from League One set to be confirmed.

And asked if any of those talented youngsters are likely to see any on-field action before the end of the season, he said: "Who knows. I will be guided by the academy coaches and Sean Parrish to see if they are capable of dealing with men's football.

“I know we do well as a club by sending some of the young players out to non-league so they can play men’s football.

“But there is a big step, some of the players who are in the team who have played at step three and four, they will probably admit that.

“Between now and the end of the season, although there are not a lot of weeks, there are still a lot of games.

“If I can do it, and it is right, then I will do it as I have done it many many times."

Shrewsbury have five League One games left to play this season, and once relegation is confirmed, then planning for next season in the fourth tier can begin.

For the youngsters, many of which have been out on loan playing men's football this season, they are getting exposure to a professional dressing room.

“At the minute, there is probably at least four or five on a regular basis," Appleton continued. “They are actually rotating, and I am still trying to get used to their names. "I like working with around 20 players on most days. So, from a numbers point of view, we are a bit limited with the pros that we have at the club.

“It is good for them. They get to see what I want to do it and how we want to do it.

“The more exposure they get with me, the more contact eye contact I have with them.

“All you can do is make sure that when they do come up to the first team they have an understanding of what is expected of them.

“Whether that is technically or tactically. I would like to think if they get exposed to us more and more they get that.

“But it is more standards and making sure they know what is expected of them. Off the pitch and when they are warming up.

“You cannot afford to have a bad day by choice. If they have a bad day because it is not quite happening for them, then that is fine, but it cannot be a case of looking after themselves a little bit.

“If they get into good habits and they.”

Salop are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to Lincoln City.