Masters debut "dream come true" for local golf sensation Aaron Rai

Rai, who is a former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior, will tee off at 13:52 BST alongside JT Poston and former Open winner Cameron Smith at Augusta.

The 30-year-old has raced to new heights since claiming his first PGA Tour success with a come-from-behind victory at the Wyndham Championship in August last year.

He also collected his biggest pay cheque of the season as he finished tied 11th in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.