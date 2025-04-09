"I'm ready to play at this level" - Wolves striker proves his Premier League quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The summer signing has scored the deciding goal in each of Wolves' last three games, following the vital victory over Ipswich on Saturday that saw Vitor Pereira's side notch a third consecutive win.

Larsen's tally now stands at 11 top flight goals in his debut season in England and the Norwegian is determined to get more in the final weeks of the campaign.

"There's seven games to go and every game is an opportunity to score one more goal, that's what I'm thinking," Larsen said.

"This league is not easy and we were playing against a team below us when you have to wait for the right chance to come.