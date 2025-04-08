Shrewsbury v Reading preview: Pride is all that is at stake for Salop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop are rock bottom of the League One table with half a dozen league matches still to play - they are six points away from their nearest rivals - and they are 13 points from third tier safety.

It has been a thoroughly miserable campaign for Shrewsbury and their fans, and everyone is waiting for relegation to be confirmed.

That will not come with defeat to Reading. Bristol Rovers, the team currently in 20th place, are the only team Town could still catch if they lose in Shropshire this evening - they are not playing tonight.

Funso Ojo was on press duties before the clash against Cambridge on Saturday and he said that everyone still has something to play for.

Michael Appleton is trying to prove he deserves a chance to be in the Town dugout for their League Two campaign next year.