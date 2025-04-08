Should Matheus Cunha return to starting line-up vs Spurs? Wolves fans have their say

The Brazilian forward has been suspended for the last four games following his red card in the FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth last month.

Wolves have subsequently gone on an unbeaten run that has consisted of one draw and three consecutive wins in the Premier League.

Their most recent victory at Ipswich last weekend all but secured the club's Premier League status next season.

Vitor Pereira's men have thrived on the pitch in the absence of their talismanic striker - and the question now is should the club's top goalscorer slot straight back into the team for the home clash with Spurs at Molineux?

Almost 5000 fans gave their verdict in a recent poll with an overwhelming 75% believing Cunha should not start against Ange Postecoglou's men.

Wolves now have the chance to compete with teams above them such as Spurs, Everton, West Ham and Manchester United with a 13th-place finish and over 40 points not out of the question.

Jorgen Strand Larsen's four goals in three games have been the catalyst of Wolves' success, aided by Marshall Munetsi and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde on the either side.

If Cunha does return, it appears one of Munetsi or Bellegarde would be at risk of losing their place.

But many fans believe that you cannot change a winning side and with the likelihood of Cunha departing in the summer, supporters feel it would set a bad message to the players who have worked so hard in his absence.