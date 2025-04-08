Mixed emotions for Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton after Reading loss

Salop produced their best display of Appleton's short tenure in charge on Tuesday night at the Croud Meadow.

The result was a familiar tale as Shrewsbury were beaten 3-1 by Noel Hunt's promotion-chasing Reading team - inflicting their 26th loss of the campaign.

“I think I have to be delighted with how the players performed," Appleton said about the game. "Especially in that first half, I thought to go a goal down was very harsh.

“Some of the football we played and opportunities we created is just as much frustration that we haven’t scored in that first period.

“I have only been here for four games, but I'm guessing there have been times where I have not been here that we have been on top in games and probably should have taken the lead.

“We spoke before the game and yesterday about getting that first goal and how much it would give everyone a lift from a confidence point of view.

“In the second half, they showed a lot of character to get back in the game and scored a good goal.

“The players kept going, but clearly, at that point when it went to three, they (Reading) had a few chances because we were trying to push hard.”

Lewis Wing gave Reading the lead in the first period before Taylor Perry pulled one back moments after the re-start.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s fine individual goal saw Reading regain the lead before Chem Campbell netted another.

Campbell’s strike was scored not long after Appleton made a triple substitution, and while the Shrews boss admitted his side did struggle after the changes, he said they were needs must with the players tiring later in the match.

“Possibly a little bit,” he said when asked if they lost momentum after the changes. “But they were shattered. Nursey (George Nurse) could not get up to the ball and stop the crosses like he was doing in the first half.

“Hooley (Luca Hoole) had done a lot of work down that right-hand side so it was inevitable. I was not going to get to a point where I was going to flog them to a point where they would not be available for the next game so if you want to find a negative then yes, possibly.

“But ultimately, the reality is I have got such a short space between now and the end of the season, I have to find who I can trust and who I cannot trust - and who can deal with what situation.

“So if I have to take a bit of pain from that point of view, then I will.”