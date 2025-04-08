Liam Keen comment: Substitution impact and a dynamic duo lead Wolves to victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vitor Pereira's side showed impressive composure and character to come back from 1-0 down and deservedly win 2-1 - essentially bringing an end to the relegation battle.

The head coach has plenty to be pleased about and also a big decision to make this weekend.

Substitution impact

Some fans honestly admitted they were concerned when Pablo Sarabia was the first substitute called upon by Pereira, with Wolves trailing 1-0.

That is understandable, too. The Spaniard has had good moments in a gold and black shirt but they have been fleeting and he struggles with the physicality of the Premier League.

But as Ipswich sat deeper, Wolves dominated possession and spaces out wide opened up, it became the perfect game for Sarabia.

The 32-year-old has excellent technical ability and has the potential to impact a game. Without him, Wolves do not beat Ipswich.

He was slightly fortunate with his equaliser after a failed pass to Rodrigo Gomes popped back into his path, but the left-footed finish was graceful.

Rodrigo Gomes (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The winning moment then came with Sarabia's first-time volleyed cross for Jorgen Strand Larsen, which sent the away end into raptures.