"I'm very happy with them" - Wolves boss praises Brazilian duo

The Brazilian duo played a major role in Wolves' crucial win over Ipswich to put them within touching distance of mathematically guaranteeing their Premier League status.

And the head coach is convinced he has now found the right system for them to flourish.

"Joao Gomes and Andre were very good," Pereira said.

"They are playing a lot, with different qualities.

"With Joao you must give him freedom to play, to go in between the lines and in the box.