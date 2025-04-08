Dave Edwards: Wolves have new targets this season after massive win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They've three wins on the bounce, they've got 10 points out of 12, just at the right time as well when pressure was building from all around them.

The win at Bournemouth before this run was huge, too, and the team has shown so much control and professionalism in the last four games.

They are a well-oiled machine that knows how to win games of football, knows how to manage situations, both good and bad.

They are still an emotional group but that emotion has been harnessed in the right way. The job that Vitor Pereira has done has just been incredible.

He took over a group that had so much going on. Losing players, discipline issues, the Lemina situation and having to try and rebuild in January.

But he's come through with flying colours and this looks like a Wolves team like it did under Nuno. I see so many similarities and 12 points clear now means, in reality, the relegation battle is over.

They now have a new target to try to get above 40 points, which is very realistic. They can look at West Ham, Everton, Spurs and Man United above them and target catching up to them as well.

We're playing Spurs and United in the next two games and if we continue this form, we suddenly have a chance of finishing 15th, 14th or even 13th. That would never have been possible a few months ago.