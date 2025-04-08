Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury Town in a painful but necessary process

Michael Appleton is trying to pick up the pieces from what happened with Gareth Ainsworth and trying to take the club in a new direction and the right direction.

On the pitch, losing twice to Cambridge this season isn't great whatsoever. The 4-1 loss against them away and then a poor defeat at the weekend which leaves time marooned at the bottom of the table. Relegation is inevitable, it's a case of when and not if.

But there are some small glimmers of hope from watching the game back and watching how Michael Appleton's trying to play football.

It's not necessarily an easy watch at the moment, it's not an exciting watch either, but you've got to remember that Michael Appleton's had no time to work with the players and he's trying to overhaul the style of play.

When you go through that process, it always starts with the defensive third and playing out from the back.

I think there's enough positive signs from seeing them trying to build out from the back, which gives me confidence that it will be successful next season if Michael Appleton's still in charge.

The first phase is already noticeably better. They're trying to create an overload, get past the first wave of pressure.

They made a mistake for the Cambridge goal at the weekend from a really poor Jamal Blackman pass and Michael Appleton takes full responsibility for that.