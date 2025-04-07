Wolves Fans' Verdict v Ipswich: A huge relegation battle win

John Lalley

Post-match, even Kieran McKenna came as close to conceding as was possible without actually uttering the word. It’s settled; he accepts it and we know it and it comes as a big relief.

Wolves maintained their composure and were demonstrably the better team despite an uncertain first-half spell when Ipswich chased and harried and temporarily hustled us out of our stride. Portman Road was emotionally charged, conscious that this was virtually the last opportunity for their team.

And for a long period, you wondered if fate was determined to conspire against us. Toti denied almost on the goal-line, Palmer missing a back-pass and surviving by a whisker and the magnificent Gomes rattling the woodwork.

Our superiority was clearly evident but the end product was frustratingly elusive. A couple of positive substitutions revitalised us and Sarabia and Strand Larsen worked perfectly in tandem with each providing the other with their goalscoring opportunities. Strand Larsen’s acrobatic control and pass to set up the equaliser displayed a degree of quality that would have been beyond his capabilities just a few months ago. His confidence is sky high and it was highly significant that Vitor Pereira identified the support offered by Munetsi as the principal reason for Larsen’s massive upsurge in fortune.

The starting selection up front against Tottenham next week will be interesting to say the least. We finished this game comfortably on the front foot, deserved winners and a wholly different outfit in comparison to the disorganised rabble who catastrophically surrendered to Ipswich back in December. Pereira oozed confidence from day one; many of us were sceptical but he has delivered absolutely superbly.

Clive Smith