Premier League bowls round-up: Champions beaten on opening night

Handed a tough first fixture of the campaign, Castlefields lost seven of the 12 games at Wrockwardine Wood - but nearly pinched it on shot aggregate, going down 212-211.

That meant nine points went the way of the hosts, who were led to victory by a 21-5 card for Steve Broome.

He was backed up by Will Childs, Clay Flattley, Tom Killen, Josh Cotton, Liam Stevens and Greg Smith - the latter winning 21-20 against Rich Goddard in what would turn out to be a pivotal clash.

Gary Neal recorded the champions' best card with a 21-6 success, while Michael Beer, Josh Hale, Adam Jones and Jon Palmer also tasted success.

Sir John Bayley were pipped to the title on shot aggregate last year, and began their bid to reclaim their crown by jumping straight to the summit.

They were 8-4 (242-197) winners at Hanwood to rack up 12 points - and were close to pinching three of the other four as well.

Stuart Rutter was the only single-figure winner, but Owen Evans, Josh Bradburn, Chris Worthington, Reece Farr, Dan Taylor, Scott Simpson and Spencer Clarke were also victorious.

Richard Lawson (21-20), Glyn Wellings (21-19) and Dave Payne (21-19) just held on to score points for Hanwood, while Dave Burton was a 21-16 victor.

There was a close battle between St Georges and Wem USC, who shared the 12 games - but Wem pinched the extra four points for winning the aggregate 202-199.

John Cooke (21-8), Kevin Keary (21-8), Gordon Hawkins, Joe Killen, Steve Pessall and Tony Rhodes were on the mark for St Georges, but Sarah Weaver (21-6), Luke Boniface (21-8), Andy Marshall, Curtis Metcalfe, Tim Jordan and Scott Thomas got Wem over the line.

Adderley edged out Bylet in another close encounter, coming through 7-5 (218-203) thanks to Chris Stretch (21-7), Steve Morrey (21-9), Dan Hazeldine, Dave Bamford, Jack Hazeldine, Ian Atherton and Gary Whitehall.

Grant Cooper, Gavin Taylor, Tim Ealey, John Newey and Jamie Wyer replied for Bylet.

Burway made slightly easier work of Ifton, prevailing 8-4 (227-188) on home turf, with Duncan Pressley (21-5) leading the way.

Lee Wilding, Paul Williams, Kiah Roberts, Peter Griffiths, Adam Dovey, Kev Dovey and Dave Wilding also won for Burway, while Keiron Roberts, Owen Jackson, Joey Williams and Ian Jones replied for Ifton.

Highley were also 8-4 winners in their clash with Hanmer, coming through 233-175 on aggregate after Danny Statham (21-7) and David East (21-9) posted single-figure successes.

Kris Johnson, Stuart Gittings, Dave Scriven, John Heath, Simon Rhodes and Bruno Heath also won for Highley, while Hanmer's four points were scored by Anthony Harper, Danny Oliver, Lee Peate and Matthew Beeston.

And Meole Brace saw off Horsehay 9-3 (237-163) thanks to a pair of 21-6 cards from Julian Cooke and Mark Thomas, as well as a 21-7 victory for Craig Wilson.

Doug Edwards, Nick Davies, Russ Pugh, Will Tyler, Jen Rogers and Aiden Hughes also won for Meole Brace, while Rob Clarke, Oliver Harris and Steve Reeves were on target for Horsehay.