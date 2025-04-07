Liam Keen analysis: Wolves a well-oiled machine under Vitor Pereira's leadership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this season, Wolves' emotions have got the better of them on several occasions and that is one of a number of reasons they found themselves in a relegation battle.

But Pereira - while harnessing their emotional side in a largely positive way - has also found a way to make Wolves a cohesive and impressive unit with form that would take them to European football over the course of a full season.

That character shone through at Portman Road as they came from behind to beat Ipswich and take another huge step closer to securing Premier League safety.

The hosts started the game the better of the two sides and utilised the atmosphere to push Wolves deeper and create chances.

Wolves also had a couple chances, but Ipswich were dealing with the occasion better and Wolves were struggling.

The opening goal came as Rayan Ait-Nouri was poorly beaten at the far post by Dara O'Shea and the dangerous Liam Delap finished.

Wolves got through the first half after a slight recovery, but it was certainly not going to plan.

Half-time was a battle between Pereira and Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna - with the Wolves man coming out on top.