AFC Telford boss juggling welcome selection headaches

Ellis Brown was brought into the Bucks' starting XI to face Spalding United at the weekend, with the winger replacing suspended central midfielder Harry Hawkins.

And after being pleased by the performance of the youngster on the left flank, Wilkin admitted he is happy to have more selection headaches to contend with.

“I felt that Ellis had a solid game,” the Telford chief began. “There are moments there where he’s got to understand and execute things a little bit better, rather than trying to force it in certain situations.”

Wilkin added: “One of his best games for us came in the home game against Bedford where he was winning us free-kicks and corners, and he was absolutely terrorising them on that day.

“You’ve got to be able to find that on a more regular basis, and that’s the challenge for Ellis.

“We wanted to play with pace and energy down that side. He just needs to add a little bit more guile to his game, but considering he’s been out of the 16 recently and got a start today he hasn’t let himself down by any stretch.”

Brown was replaced by fellow winger Rhys Hilton in the 1-1 draw with Spalding on Saturday, and the left-footed right winger made an impressive impact on the game.

It was his cross from the right that found Ola Lawal six yards out, but the forward could only power his header wide with the goal at his mercy.

Lawal has become a regular starter since joining the club last month, and with Dylan Hadley and Byron Moore both finding game time hard to come by recently Wilkin explained the importance of having a squad of players who all share a common goal.

“It’s really competitive at the moment and it needs to be,” he said. “There has to be healthy competition between team-mates.

“We’ve had to leave Ellis Myles and Sam (Whittall) out today which is maybe difficult for them to take, but that’s where we are as a squad.”

Wilkin continued: “It’s not an easy place to be when you’re out of the 16 just like it’s not easy when you’re out of the XI, but it’s important to have a strong squad and have people doing the right things within that group.

“Such is the level of performance from the players that have been in there it’s been difficult to argue that we should be changing things.

“There’s a month left of the season and there will be opportunities for everyone.

“As a player you have to do everything you can for the good of the team regardless of whether you’re in or out of the side, because the most important thing is always the team.

“They can see through the disappointment, and they understand that we do what we do to try and win the game.

“Sam and Ellis are both fit and available, and I’m sure between now and the end of the season they’ll get an opportunity.

“It’s important that they keep their focus because they’ll both be expecting to play, but I don’t think the levels of performance from the lads who’ve been out there recently merit a change at this stage.

“Right here right now people are staying up to their work, and we look a little bit more like the team we were at the end of last season.”