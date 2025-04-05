Wolves midfielder celebrates with supporter's phone in win over Ipswich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jorgen Strand Larsen secured the three points in their relegation scrap with an 84th minute strike before charging to the away end to celebrate with the travelling fans.

In a video posted by supporter Max Harris, the players surround Larsen and celebrate with the fans, before Andre spots the phone filming the scenes and takes it from the fans' hand.

The Brazilian celebrated down the camera for a few seconds before returning the phone to the fan - in a moment that has now been captured by delighted Wolves supporters.

Wolves have now moved 12 points clear of the relegation zone with their win at Portman Road and are closing in on Premier League safety.