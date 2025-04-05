Wolves boss delighted with 'deserved' win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Liam Delap's first half strike gave the hosts some hope of cutting the gap to Wolves and pulling off an unlikely great escape from relegation, with a front foot performance in which the visitors struggled to impose themselves.

But Pablo Sarabia and Jorgen Strand Larsen dashed those hopes with two second half strikes to cap off an impressive recovery from Wolves, after dominating the game from the restart.

Pereira, who tweaked his team's tactics to give them greater control in the second half, was pleased with his side's showing as they secured a crucial win.

"I'm very happy for the players, for the club and especially for the supporters," the head coach said.

"The first half wasn't in the way we wanted and we prepared. We prepared to try to win.

"We created two or three chances to score but the pace and the pressing was not what I demanded.

"At half-time we changed tactically and we started to create problems, with better quality in possession and better movements.