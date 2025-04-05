Telford 1 Spalding 1: Bucks pegged back in race for promotion

The Bucks led at half time thanks to Matty Stenson’s record-equalling 26th goal of the season, only for Liam Moore to equalise for the visitors from a corner.

Draws for Telford’s title rivals Bedford Town, Halesowen Town and Kettering Town ensured the afternoon did not end too disappointingly for the hosts, who remain two points off top spot in second place in the Southern Central Premier.

Kevin Wilkin was forced into one change from the side that ran out 3-0 winners against Barwell last weekend, with the suspended Harry Hawkins dropping out and Ellis Brown taking his place.

The switch in personnel also brought about a switch in formation, with Brown operating on the left of a front three as Wilkin moved away from the diamond midfield he had favoured in recent weeks.

Telford began the game on the front foot, with Brown, Stenson and Ola Lawal – who was deployed on the right of the attacking trio – looking lively early on.

Brown had the game’s first chance when he cut in from the left and fired a low effort just wide of Aaron Chapman’s right-hand post.

Captain Luke Rowe was next to try his luck from range, but his tame effort was dealt with comfortably by Chapman in the centre of his goal.

With all the traffic heading in one direction for the first 18 minutes it was no surprise to see the hosts open the scoring, but the manner in which the deadlock was broken will live long in the memory of all 1,446 supporters at the SEAH Stadium.

A cross from the left wing looked to be behind Stenson as he controlled it on his chest with his back to goal, 15 yards out.

With former-Leicester City and Reading defender Liam Moore on his back it looked like any chance of shooting was gone, only for the striker to pull off an audacious bicycle kick that looped the ball past Chapman for 1-0.

The goal brought the 31-year-old to 26 league goals for the season, the highest in an individual league campaign by any AFC Telford United player, and equal with Dan Udoh’s tally of 26 goals in all competitions during the 2018/19 season.

However, no sooner had Telford taken the lead were they reminded of the threat posed by a Tulips side who had scored 12 goals in the three games prior to their trip to Shropshire.

Dion Sembie-Ferris was freed on the left and having bared down on Brandon Hall’s goal his low effort was kept out well by the Telford keeper.

Moments later, former-Sheffield United midfielder Kieron Freeman rattled the post with a driven effort from range that looked to have been touched by Hall on the way through.

Undeterred by the brief sign of life from their opponents, Telford stepped up their search for a second goal as half time approached.

Good work by Jahdahn Fridye-Harper saw space open up for Lawal to try his luck from the edge of the area, and his strike appeared to be blocked by the hands of Sam Cartwright, only for referee David Hinton to wave play on.

After the break the visitors began to show their quality, and a triple change by Jimmy Dean after 55 minutes soon brought about the equaliser for his side.

Substitute Joseph Nyahwema earned the visitors a corner on the left, and after Dan Lawlor’s delivery caused chaos in the Telford box Moore was able to head past Hall to restore parity.

The Bucks spurned an opportunity to retake the lead shortly after when Remi Walker fired over from 18 yards – a position he so often finds the target from in a black and white shirt.

And with four minutes left on the clock an even bigger chance fell the way of the hosts, when substitute Rhys Hilton’s cross was met well by Lawal, only for his header to fly wide from just six yards out.

A flashpoint before the final whistle saw Lawal and Spalding right back Connor Brown involved in a scuffle, with the Telford man visibly frustrated moments after spurning an opportunity to secure the win for his side.

In the end both sides had to settle for a point apiece, although Telford will again rue a string of missed chances that could have earned them all three.