West Brom captain Jed Wallace issues bullish message amid Championship play-off run in

Albion began the season on fire with five wins from six - but a lengthy run of draws followed by patchy form has led to a touch of frustration among the fanbase.

And it seems that is the same in the dressing room - as Albion skipper Jed Wallace has revealed.

The Baggies captain, who is currently out injured, explained how Albion's mass of draws has been a huge frustration to the Baggies squad - while the 1-0 defeat at Norwich on Saturday as 'the story of the season'.

However, the skipper was bullish regarding Albion's play-off credentials, with Albion sitting in sixth heading into the final seven games of the campaign.

"It's so frustrating," he told the BBC's EFL podcast.

"When you look at the table and we're on the same points as Middlesbrough and they have lost six more games than us. To have 18 draws and only 13 wins is, for us, a huge frustration.

"Saturday was almost the story of our season, certainly away from home, where we have all the ball, look in control of the game and then Norwich go down the other end, one ball straight through us, and score.

"It's been so frustrating for us, especially away from home.

"It's still in our hands though – we are still sixth, we play teams in and around us and we know if we can get four or five wins in the next seven games I think we'll be where we want to be.

"Going into the season you think 74 points will give you a chance of Premier League football. I don't think you're going to need that this year. If you get 70 then you're going to be there or thereabouts."

Albion occupy the final play-off spot - but the race for the play-offs is a tight one that is set to go down to the wire.

They welcome Sunderland tomorrow, before a clash with Bristol City on Tuesday night, following by a home game against Watford, with all three in the race for the top six.

Wallace believes it is the biggest week of the season, but he pointed to Albion's record against sides in the top six.

He added: "We're unbeaten home and away against teams in the top six and I think sometimes those more pure games of football technically can suit us more.

"It's so frustrating because in (this away) run we have gone to Leeds and Burnley, two of the toughest away games all season, and in my opinion have been the better team in both games and come away not winning.

"Our last three games are Derby, Cardiff and Luton who are obviously going to be fighting for their lives.

"I don't think being four or five points behind is dead and buried, there are probably seven or eight teams who probably feel like they can get in the play-offs, we want to be one of them."