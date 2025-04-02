Women's football round-up: Shrewsbury Town fight back from a goal and a player down

Katie Doster levelled on 88 minutes to salvage a point after Alicia Robinson was sent off for Salop in the West Midlands League Premier Division midtable clash.

It follows on from their League Cup semi-final triumph, with Town remaining fifth after fourth-placed Coundon Court lost 3-1 to leaders Kidderminster Harriers.

Olivia Bellamy scored a brace for AFC Telford United, who remain top of West Midlands League Division One North.

They won 2-1, meaning Bellamy has now scored six in her last two games for the Bucks.

The New Saints suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Cardiff City, confirming their opponents’ third consecutive title, despite Chantelle Teare’s goal.

TNS meanwhile, are still winless in phase two of the season and are bottom of the championship.

Allscott Heath Development came out on top in a nine-goal thriller at Newport in the Shropshire League Premier Division, as Sophie Breeze netted a first-half hat-trick.

Millie Lewis-Duckett and Darcey Williams added, putting Allscott 5-2 up at half-time as they climbed to ninth in the table.

Newport remain bottom, despite first-half goals from Courtney McAtee and Leah Gillespie, and a second-half brace from Daisy Murray dragging them back into contention.

Worthen Juniors put five past second-bottom Meresiders to go fourth in the division.

Frankie Breeze, Sophie Edwards, Charlotte Jones, Mollie Lenc and Charlie Scott all netted, with Lenc extending her division-high tally to 25 goals, three ahead of Broseley’s Emil Ratcliffe. Jones is joint-third with 21, level with Shrewsbury’s Chloe Cross.