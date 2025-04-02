Wolves Fans' Verdict v West Ham: A professional display and huge three points

Clive Smith

Having seen clinical and ruthless without the prefix 'not' in our previous report from Southampton, that man Larsen did it again. A strike right off the sweet spot was enough.

There was no evidence of any other clinical finishing as both teams missed a couple of really good chances.

Once we found our stride we played some really good stuff in the first half. A high energy press turned the ball over in good areas while quick sharp passes in midfield meant we moved the ball well. We were first to most second balls and it was slightly disappointing to only lead 1-0 at the break. Semedo, Gomes, Andre and MOTM Bellegarde all put in star performances.

Three West Ham subs contributed to a different looking second half. Our press was less evident and we had far less possession.

The biggest threat to our goal came from long balls behind Toti and our own overplaying at the back. Sometimes a long punt up field can be the best option.

The final 20 minutes had the crowd positively involved and the hard work and energy the players put in was admirable. The final minutes saw tackles, and earning throw-ins and fouls celebrated vociferously. There was no doubt everyone was fully aware how important these three points were.

Another significant win was duly celebrated and it felt like we were One Pack all together. Well done everyone.

Slightly off topic but it would be remiss of me not to mention a recent significant birthday. 'Those were the days my friend', except they were not always. Playing the likes of Oldham, Rochdale, Hartlepool, Southend (and not always winning) was not fun at the time. Thankfully our fortunes have gone in a different direction since and looking back there are many good memories. I suspect most fans from those days are more accepting of seventeenth in the Premier League than others are. The journey from 'Where the hell are you from' to 'Wolves ay we' has had many bumps in the road. Thanks for being on our journey Steve.

Adam Virgo

A huge three points and deserved despite some nervy moments in the second half. 12 points clear of the drop which near enough guarantees us staying up this season now.