Wolves boss building for 'brilliant' future

The head coach now has eight more games this season to ensure Wolves avoid relegation before he can start building for the next campaign.

One of the biggest general improvements under Pereira has been Wolves' defence and while the head coach is pleased with that progression, he is eager to begin looking up the table next season.

"It's important to be consistent, it's important not only to score goals, but also to defend," Pereira said.

"To defend the set-pieces, to have a good organisation, to know how to not concede opportunities for the opponent.