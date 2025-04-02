'Too big of a deal': Pundit issues warning over potential permanent Aston Villa move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 27-year-old fell out of favour following public critisism from United boss Ruben Amorim, that saw him linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the transfer window.

He arrived at Villa, and hit the ground running with a handful of assists before he bagged his first goals in the 3-0 FA Cup last eight win over Preston on Sunday.

There has been talk of Villa potentially making the move permanent, with the fee reportedly required to sign the England forward being in the region of £40m.

It is not known whether Villa are going to make such a move - but talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes Villa are 'too canny' to fall into any sort of traps.

He believes the deal could potentially be too big, and doesn't seen it unfolding.

The former Crystal Palace owner said: "I could have bet you any money in the world that Rashford would come alive for Aston Villa.

"Fantastic, but wait until Villa have got to write a cheque out. I think they’re too canny and too wise to fall into this trap.

"It’s one thing having a player on loan, playing a small percent of his wages so it’s a small transaction. You have him for four months, it costs you £5-6million, nothing, nobody cares.

"Everybody knew Marcus Rashford was going to lift a leg at Villa. I think the system helps as well.

"I just think Villa are too wise for it and first of all, they’re not going to want to pay over £300,000 a week and a transfer fee. It’s too big of a deal."