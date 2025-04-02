Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v West Ham as five get 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the win over West Ham.
By Liam Keen
Published
Jose Sa - 6
The goalkeeper had very little to do in terms of shot-stopping, but had a few shaky moments with the ball at his feet that put unnecessary pressure on his team-mates.
Nelson Semedo - 7
A strong showing from the captain, both offensively and defensively, who continues to be consistent in his performances.
Matt Doherty - 7
Dependable and reliable - Doherty used his experience well and defended admirably, while also offering to overlap on the attack.
Emmanuel Agbadou - 8
The man mountain in defence dealt well with the physicality of West Ham's forwards and continues to prove why Wolves bought him.