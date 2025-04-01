Wycombe v Shrewsbury preview: Salop must remain focused amid off-field turmoil

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop’s first two fixtures under their new boss Appleton is the definition of throwing someone in at the deep end.

Add in the fact that a takeover, that has been rumbling on for more than four months, has collapsed, you have a fan base at an all-time low, and very few positives to talk about.

The players must now forget, as hard as that may be, all the off-field issues, after their supposed takeover with an American businessman fell through, and focus on the job at hand, which is trying to get some points against Wycombe Wanderers.

Appleton’s first match in charge was the 4-1 defeat against a superb Birmingham City side, who were too strong, and had too much for Town.

And now they must take on a Wycombe team, which has two former Salop players Dan Udoh and Luke Leahy, who are competing against arch-rivals Wrexham for the second automatic promotion spot.

Appleton said on Saturday that he wants his side to be braver when they have the ball. Shrews had been keeping it simple under Gareth Ainsworth. They sat relatively deep, and when they got it, they looked to play the ball in behind - whilst having a big focus on set pieces and long throws.

On Saturday, it looked like the basics of football had deserted them, with most of the time, the team being unable to complete the simplest of passes.

That comes with a lack of confidence, which Shrews undoubtedly have at the moment having lost seven out of the last nine.

There is also the emotional scarring of the rest of the season, which has seen Salop lose 24 out of their 38 matches and concede 66 times - only Crawley have been breached more.

The game against Birmingham started a run of matches seeing Town complete five games in 15 days, giving the Salop head coach very little time to iron out any weaknesses or issues that he may spot in between.

So will Town be braver on the ball at Wycombe? You would expect them to try.

This game against the Chairboys would have had the circus around Gareth Ainsworth’s return to Adams Park attached to it more than a week ago - that might be the one positive about him leaving to join Gillingham - nobody has to endure that.

Jordan Shipley produced a wonderful cross for Vadaine Oliver’s late consolation - could those two be pushing for a start in Buckinghamshire? There was not exactly an abundance of brilliant performers on Saturday which Appleton will be thinking ‘I have got to keep him in.’

Anyone could be left out.

Could Wycombe be feeling the pressure? Between themselves and Wrexham, it is a case of who blinks first for second place.

After being within touching distance of it all season, nobody wants to be that team that drops into the play-off places right at the very end of the campaign.

With a much more winnable game on the horizon, which sees them welcome Cambridge to the Croud Meadow this weekend, it feels like Shrews just need to get through this clash, and anything they pick up from it is a bonus.