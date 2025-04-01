Wycombe 0 Shrewsbury 0 - Report

Salop have seen their former head coach Gareth Ainsworth leave and investment into the club collapse in the last seven days, but Michael Appleton’s side rallied at Adams Park and produced a battling display to hold third-placed Wycombe to a goalless draw.

Report

There was a conscious effort from Appleton’s Shrewsbury side to pass the ball more, and they did it well in the opening exchanges - looking comfortable in possession.

Vadaine Oliver was awarded a start after his goal at Birmingham City on Saturday, but his evening lasted 18 minutes after he went off with an ankle injury.

There were a few opportunities for Richard Kone as he dragged a shot wide and headed over the bar.

At the other end, George Lloyd almost got in when Xavier Simons played a short back pass. The Salop striker got a toe on the ball, but it went wide. The former Cheltenham man also headed a Mal Benning cross wide of the upright.

The home side looked the more likely in the opening 45 minutes, but Shrewsbury offered a threat, which they have not always done at stages of this season.

Garath McCleary put one inches wide upon the restart, and then Kone took the ball around Blackman but ran it out of play.

It was wave after wave of Chairboy attacks, but Salop stayed strong with Josh Feeney, Morgan Feeney and Aaron Pierre making several vital interceptions as the evening wore on.

Taylor Perry and Dominic Gape, who was making his Adams Park return, were thrown on by Appleton as the game went into the final 15 minutes, with Salop still trying to play when they had the chance to.

Jack Grimmer and Kone went so close to giving the home side a late lead when they missed headers - Grimmer’s in particular, felt harder to miss than to score.

The hosts threw everything at it late on, but Salop hung on for a draw.

Teams

Wycombe: Norris, Grimmer (Berry 82), Simons (Vokes 82), Leahy, McCleary (Scowen 73), Humphreys, Kone, Bradley, Pattenden (Onyedinma 73), Taylor, Lowry (Kodua 74).

Subs: Ravizzoli, Reach.

Shrewsbury: Blackman, Wheeler (Hoole 86), M Feeney, J Feeney, Pierre, Benning, Gilliead (Perry 73), Ojo (Gape 73), Marquis, Oliver (Shipley 18), Lloyd.

Subs: Young, Nurse, Stewart.